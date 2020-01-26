Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declines By 59.5%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of CTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $68.64.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
About Consolidated-Tomoka Land
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.