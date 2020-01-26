Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declines By 59.5%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 48.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

