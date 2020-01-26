Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Increases By 100.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.