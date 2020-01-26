Short Interest in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Increases By 65.6%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 261,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 105,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Future Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

