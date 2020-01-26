Short Interest in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Increases By 65.6%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 261,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 105,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Future Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit