Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Rises By 369.2%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of MARPS remained flat at $$2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

