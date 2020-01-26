Short Interest in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Decreases By 31.1%

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 893,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth $163,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth $624,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.