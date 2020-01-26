Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Grows By 652.9%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, an increase of 652.9% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.27% of Support.com worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Support.com stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,687. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

