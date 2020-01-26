Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Expands By 118.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the December 31st total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Tantech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TANH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,317. Tantech has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.