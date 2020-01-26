Short Interest in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Drops By 34.0%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THL Credit by 11.3% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in THL Credit by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCRD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 202,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,302. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $192.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

