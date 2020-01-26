Short Interest in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Grows By 106.7%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that Total will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit