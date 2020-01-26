Short Interest in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Grows By 106.7%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that Total will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

