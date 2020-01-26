SingularDTV Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,077.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $15,077.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

