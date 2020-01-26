Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,407,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 1,359,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,646. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

