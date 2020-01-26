SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $40,644.00 and $1,587.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

