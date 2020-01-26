Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

