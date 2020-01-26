Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.88 on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.