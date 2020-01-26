SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 8,839,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

