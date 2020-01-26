SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $299,495.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $299,495.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.01952637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.82 or 0.04139293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00657060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00742321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00107284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010372 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00638838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.