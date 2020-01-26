Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 474,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,467. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

