Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 304,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

