Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 304,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit