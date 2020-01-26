Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 37.1% in January

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SNOA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

