Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Trading Up 9.8%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) were up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 334,241 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 802% from the average daily volume of 37,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

