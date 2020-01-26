Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

