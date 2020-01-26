Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
