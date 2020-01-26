Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

