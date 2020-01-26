Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
