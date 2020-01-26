Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $56.55 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.