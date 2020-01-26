SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 1,157.9% in January

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 1,157.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

SPAR Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 11,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,142. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at $57,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Segreto sold 27,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,761.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

