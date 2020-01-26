Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0707 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $882,816.00 and $1,737.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052301 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072972 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,644.65 or 1.00606007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038870 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.