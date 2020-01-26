SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.