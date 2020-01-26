Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.19.

SBUX traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

