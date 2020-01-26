Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.19.

SBUX traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit