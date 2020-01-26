Status Market Capitalization Reaches $37.03 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance and Neraex. Status has a market cap of $37.03 million and $12.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Upbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, Bithumb, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Tidex, Ovis, BigONE, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, ABCC, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Huobi, Koinex, Radar Relay, Neraex, Poloniex, DEx.top, Livecoin, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, IDCM and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

