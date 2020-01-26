StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StealthGas’ earnings. StealthGas posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StealthGas.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 256,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in StealthGas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in StealthGas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GASS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 138,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

