Stratis Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $257,185.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003875 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Coinrail and Binance. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006492 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028553 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037676 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,657,521 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

