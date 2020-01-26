StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $389,358.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $389,358.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,665,384,389 coins and its circulating supply is 16,252,190,035 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.