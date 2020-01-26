SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE HZO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

