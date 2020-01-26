Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $180,844.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

