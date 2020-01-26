Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $425,327.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $425,327.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00647517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,050,660 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Binance, Bittylicious, YoBit, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.