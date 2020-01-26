Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SYX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. 32,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,177. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,275. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Systemax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Systemax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

SYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

