Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 384,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,004. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,786,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

