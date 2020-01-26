TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

