TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $56.93.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.