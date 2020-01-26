Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives $21.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

TGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 2,314,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Tallgrass Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,511,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.