Target Coin (TGT) Price Down 96.7% This Week

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.