Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives C$73.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.32. 2,121,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$54.61 and a 52-week high of C$72.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

