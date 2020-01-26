Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $147.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.42 million and the highest is $150.99 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $588.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.12 million to $603.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.50 million, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $566.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 358,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

