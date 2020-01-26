TEMCO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,110.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $1.20 million and $74,110.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,481,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

