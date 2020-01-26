Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,197,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Alan David Gladstone acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

