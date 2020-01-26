Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $555.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Argus boosted their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $7.38 on Thursday, hitting $564.82. 14,210,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,917,548. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.