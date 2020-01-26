Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $7,398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,370,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

