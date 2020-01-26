Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

