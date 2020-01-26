TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE TSU traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.57. 1,139,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

