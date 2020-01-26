TIM Participacoes’ (TSU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,139,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,151. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,949 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,311,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,796 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 73.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.