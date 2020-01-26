Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.04

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and traded as low as $38.25. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,209 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.17.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,255 ($16,120.76).

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

